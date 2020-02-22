Sir, – I would like to support fully the sentiments of Frank Slowey in his letter about accessing public services online (February 20th).

For the last 20 years or so, the Irish public have been sold the mantra of “e-government” as though it would be the greatest thing since the sliced pan. In reality, while it has streamlined things very nicely for the bureaucrats, it has brought about a deterioration in simple and quick access to State services for many people.

I have had similar trouble to Mr Slowey in sorting out my medical expenses credit, which used to be done via the old “Med 1” form. Also, as an unpaid director of my apartment owner management company, my tasks have become more difficult to complete since the Companies Office ceased to have a public office in Dublin City Centre.

The only way I have managed to keep my sanity when dealing with these services has been the fact that I eventually managed to make contact with human beings by email, and in each case the people were, I am happy to say, friendly and helpful. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BARRETT,

Dublin 6.