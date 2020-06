Sir, – It is unfortunate that the noun “plan” has been deemed obsolete and we must now use the term “roadmap” when referring to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Bizarrely however, this “roadmap” has since morphed into some kind of vehicle which can be “accelerated”.

Surely “bringing forward the plan to ease restrictions” would make perfect sense before we “accelerate” down the M50 into buzzword La-La Land? – Yours, etc,

DECLAN COLLINGE,

Templeogue, Dublin 6W.