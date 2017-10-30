About time – putting the clocks back

Sir, – Paul Delaney (October 28th) describes putting the clocks back as an absurd annual ritual. Another ritual, at this time of the year, is people complaining about putting the clocks back. Readers of my advanced age may recall that, in 1968, we experimented with all-year-round Summer Time. It lasted for three years, and felt decidedly strange. Thankfully, common sense prevailed. There is something familiar and comforting about darker evenings just before Halloween, and long may they continue. – Yours, etc,

PAUL GRIFFIN,

St Helens,

Merseyside.