Abortion services: unanswered questions

Sir, – In your editorial on abortion services (“Abortion services: Key questions are still unanswered”, December 12th), you refer to “the resounding result of the public vote last May” and state that “the will of the people is clear”.

You make no mention of the 34 per cent of the people who voted No in the referendum, and the considerable proportion of Yes voters who would not agree with at least some of the provisions in the Government’s proposed legislation.

It is clear that the minority No vote included many doctors and healthcare staff.

Many of these have conscientious objection to the Bill’s provision obliging them to refer patients on to others who are prepared to implement the new regime.

The right of doctors and all other healthcare staff, on grounds of conscience, not to have any hand, act or part in the provision of abortion services needs to be fully protected. – Yours, etc,

JOHN GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – The Minister for Health wants “clinical leadership”. I hope he gets prophetic Gospel-based leadership from all those health professionals who are also committed Christians. – Yours, etc,

Fr JOE McDONALD,

Ballyfermot,

Dublin 10.