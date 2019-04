A chara, – Ingrid Seim is eager for exclusion zones to be introduced around GP clinics where abortion services are provided to prevent any protests (Letters, May 26th).

I would draw to her attention the fact that last May the people of Ireland removed the Eighth Amendment from our Constitution, not the right to peaceful protest.

That will have to wait for a different referendum. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.