Abhaile’s help for borrowers is no joke

Sir, – Your article “Master of High Court ‘flattered’ after debt cases removed from remit” (January 25th) repeats the “sick joke” claim by Edmund Honohan that the Abhaile scheme which serves to assist distressed mortgage borrowers was “. . . .merely a voucher for €200 worth of legal advice before you go to the Circuit Court”.

The Citizens Information Board would like to remind distressed borrowers that Abhaile is much, much more than a voucher; while the scheme provides €500 vouchers for the services of a personal insolvency practitioner or an accountant for financial advice, it has many other elements. The Money Advice and Budgeting Service’s dedicated mortgage arrears advisers, recruited for Abhaile, are present as court mentors at every repossession hearing to assist debtors; they are also accessible in MABS offices nationwide and by telephone.

It is important to note that Abhaile also incorporates the insolvency appeals process. Duty solicitors are present at every court possession sitting; and there is access to consultation solicitors, funded by the Legal Aid Board as part of Abhaile.

For borrowers in arrears and in need of assistance, please phone MABS on 0761 07 2000 (Monday to Friday 9am -8pm). – Yours, etc,

ANGELA BLACK,

Chief Executive,

Citizens Information Board,

George’s Quay House,

Townsend Street, Dublin 2.