A worrying trend?

Sir, – Has anyone noticed, particularly among television presenters, news readers and correspondents, a subtle change in how they pronounce the word “worry”? I pronounce it to rhyme with “hurry”, and assumed everyone else did. Increasingly, though, you hear it being made to rhyme with “sorry”.

If we accept that phonological changes occur over time, then they must do so gradually, but it seems strange to notice the process actually happening. – Yours, etc,

PAUL GRIFFIN,

St Helens,

Merseyside , UK.