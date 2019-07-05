A word of caution for the President

Sir, – Prudent politicians are quick to remind us that words matter. I note in your article (Derek Scally, Home News, July 4th) that President Michael D Higgins describes Brexit as Britain having a “tantrum”.

While one might well agree with that sentiment, it is possible that he has single-handedly increased the Leave vote in the UK, if only out of sheer spite from undecided voters. Be careful what you say Mr President! – Yours, etc,

GEORGE HENRY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.