Sir, – Expressions such as “neutralised”, “liquidated”, “terminated” and “taken out” are used to describe the intentional killing of a human being and have become a standard part of the language used by foreign media.

Can I make a plea to the Irish media, and to the Irish public at large, never to allow these sanitised descriptions of the taking of human life to become a part of our everyday language? – Yours, etc,

Canon JAMES

MORIARTY,

Dublin 4.