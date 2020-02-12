A voice for the Defence Forces

Sir, – The Defence Forces may have been diminished by a succession of administrations that allowed them to fall into decline, but at last the good people of South Kildare have made a stand.

By electing Dr Cathal Berry to the Dáil, Defence Forces’ serving personnel and their families have a powerful advocate, in the right place, to champion their cause for better pay and conditions.

Well done, the Lilywhites! – Yours, etc,

DORCHA LEE,

(Colonel, retired),

Navan,

Co Meath.