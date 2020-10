Sir, – Like all households this Christmas, I am looking forward to welcoming a visitor to my house that I am sure is not carrying the virus, Santa Claus.

He can deliver the presents that children have asked for and return to the North Pole, self-isolate for 50 weeks and do the business again next year. I hope Nphet agrees. – Yours, etc,

HUGH HANNON,

Bray, Co Wicklow.