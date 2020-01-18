A view from the bridge

Sir, – How ungracious of you to use a phrase like “the latest twist” regarding a one-day delay in letting traffic onto Ireland’s longest bridge, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge (“January 29th confirmed as date for opening of New Ross bypass”, News, January 17th). It’s to allow for pedestrians to make a charity walk over the bridge after the formal opening.

And to call the delay to repair some defective concrete “controversial” is excessive.

Routine tests by the contractor’s quality-control inspectors found a fault which was then remedied.

Standard practice.

The elegant new bridge reflects great credit on the designers and the contractors working 40 metres above the Barrow and will be a great boon to New Ross. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL BOYLE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.