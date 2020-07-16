A victory for Apple – and Ireland?
Sir, – Further to “Ireland wins appeal in €13 billion Apple tax case” (News, July 15th), a neat solution would be for Apple to simply donate the contested billions to the Irish people for use by the State in the fight against Covid-19 and to help kick-start the creation of a single-tier health system. Great PR for Apple and the Government and some badly needed funds for the Irish exchequer. – Yours, etc,
PATRICIA MULKEEN,
Ballinfull,
Sligo.
Sir, – Ireland’s “win” in the European courts, at a time of significant financial challenge, brings to mind the words of the military genius Pyrrhus: “One more victory like that and we shall be destroyed.” – Yours, etc,
BRIAN O’BRIEN,
Kinsale,
Co Cork.
Sir, – It seems that Fr Ted was right. The €13 billion euro was only ever “resting” in the account. – Yours, etc,
STEPHEN O’HARA,
Carrowmore,
Sligo.
Sir, – How much did it cost Ireland to squeeze its own pips? – Yours, etc,
EUGENE TANNAM,
Firhouse,
Dublin 24.