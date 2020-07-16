A victory for Apple – and Ireland?

Sir, – Further to “Ireland wins appeal in €13 billion Apple tax case” (News, July 15th), a neat solution would be for Apple to simply donate the contested billions to the Irish people for use by the State in the fight against Covid-19 and to help kick-start the creation of a single-tier health system. Great PR for Apple and the Government and some badly needed funds for the Irish exchequer. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.

Sir, – Ireland’s “win” in the European courts, at a time of significant financial challenge, brings to mind the words of the military genius Pyrrhus: “One more victory like that and we shall be destroyed.” – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – It seems that Fr Ted was right. The €13 billion euro was only ever “resting” in the account. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’HARA,

Carrowmore,

Sligo.

Sir, – How much did it cost Ireland to squeeze its own pips? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.