Sir, – In future, will the success of Ministers be judged by the number of days they managed to stay in office rather than their effectiveness in their job? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – It is a bad week for the Government if the most positive news is its novel scheme that allows backbench TDs to gain a few weeks of work experience as Minister for Agriculture. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN

O’SULLIVAN,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.