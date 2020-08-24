A vacancy has arisen

Sir, – From the formation of the current Coalition, TDs insisted their county or electorate must be represented – by them, naturally – at Cabinet level. Having gone through two ministers for agriculture in 55 days, at the current rate that department can accommodate all 26 counties within Micheál Martin’s two years, and with a fortnight to spare. “One for everyone in the audience”, as a great man once said. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – May I recommend that the next appointment as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine be a cocooning teetotaller? I predict such a person would last at least 10 weeks in the job. – Yours, etc,

RÓNÁN M SHEEHAN,

Templemartin,

Co Cork.

Sir, – I suggest the next Minister for Agriculture may wish to lep around the fields of Kerry for a few days, in search of a bit of leprechaun luck to lift the curse, providing of course no reporters spot any shaking of hands with said leprechauns, as this would violate social distancing guidelines and result in an immediate resignation.

The one thing the new Minister should definitely not do is give up the day job! – Yours, etc,

KATHARINA

GREINER,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – Regarding the appointment of a new Minister for Agriculture, I suggest that the Taoiseach chooses a non-golfer with a clean driving licence. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

A chara, – I love this time of year . The evenings shorten and the leaves about to turn. A cooler, brisker air. But where does the time go? It’s only three more Ministers of Agriculture to Christmas . – Is mise,

GP McHUGH,

Belfast.

Sir, – For sale. Ministerial wellingtons. Barely worn. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CURRAN,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.