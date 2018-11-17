A UFO by any other name

Sir, – By its nature until an object is categorised it remains unidentified, so while waiting for this flying object to be categorised it will remain a UFO (“UFO reported streaking across Irish skies”, News, November 12th).

If it is “little green men from afar,” or a terrestrial object, and identified as such, it will also lose that status.

So either way it can only remain a UFO while we know nothing about it. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Wirral,

England.

A chara, – Not only have little green men been spotted flying off the west coast, but in Dublin little green men are being given an extra second to cross the road. How can anyone believe they’re not here? – Is mise,

LOMAN Ó LOINGSIGH ,

Dublin 24.