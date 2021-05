Sir, – Mark Hilliard’s article on the pedestrianisation of Irish city streets (News, May 25th) provides the reader with plenty of food for thought, in particular where it reports that the Restaurant Association of Ireland favours the appointment of “a single outdoor dining tsar” who would be expected to “oversee a national al fresco revolution”. Do tsars and revolutions mix? – Yours, etc,

TOM POWER,

Cabra,

Dublin 7.