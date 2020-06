Sir, – The Oxford dictionary defines the term law enforcement as “compelling observance of the law by physical or moral force”.The title, law enforcement officer, seems somehow to contrast with the title, Garda Síochána, Guardian of the Peace. It was in this capacity that Detective Garda Horkan was cruelly gunned down this week, doing his duty, guarding his community.

May he now rest in peace. – Yours, etc,

EITHNE MAC FADDEN,

Co Donegal.