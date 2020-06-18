A touch of normality?

Sir, – My two granddaughters aged three and six came to our back garden on Monday with their parents. We played catch-the-ball, keeping social distancing in place.

At one stage the three-year-old came near to me and I instinctively reached to touch her hand. The six-year-old said to me “ why are you touching my sister”?

It broke my heart. I had been minding them since their Mam went back to work after maternity leave. How long will it take children to get a sense of normality again? – Yours, etc,

MAEVE BERGIN,

Firhouse, Dublin 24.