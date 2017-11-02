A time to act?

Sir, – Having read Fintan O’Toole’s piece on a Luas incident (Opinion, October 31st), I almost feel like a voyeur.

Wouldn’t it have been more helpful and constructive to ask how he, as an adult witness, could have intervened to protect minors and put an end to this particular situation? And then, through his article, make each of us question how we could have intervened. Manners are for everyone, not just minors, and are to be transmitted by actions in daily situations and everyday life. Actions speak louder than words? – Yours, etc,

JEAN-LUC PRADELS,

Clermont Ferrand,

France.