A thrill at the swallows’ return

Sir, – I just spotted my first swallow on a telegraph wire in Clonakilty. Not a single jet trail behind him – an unimpeded flight this year! – Yours, etc,

JUDY BURKE,

Rosscarbery, Co Cork.

Sir, – The swallows arrived back home from their holidays in South Africa on Tuesday morning, April 7th – on time! – Yours, etc,

NOEL BYRNE,

Birr, Co Offaly.

Sir, – Amid all of the virus news I was thrilled to welcome the swallows back to my shed on Monday. It lifts the heart to see them return. – Yours, etc,

B BERGIN,

Newport, Co Mayo.