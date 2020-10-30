A testing question

Sir, – On the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) website, a document entitled “Proposal for the management of weak positive (high Ct value) PCR results in the setting of mass testing of asymptomatic individuals for SARS-CoV-2” was published on October 15th. Dated October 8th, in essence it advises that certain positive PCR tests for SARS-CoV-2 should be designated asymptomatic or false positive and not reported to public health.

Given the rather significant recent downturn in the rate of positive tests, and the implications of current restrictions for all citizens, one must ask if this “proposal” has become “policy”? – Yours, etc,

Dr EOGHAN DELANY,

Dublin 3.