A test for live performances in the arts

A chara, – As someone heavily involved in the arts, I am delighted at the Government’s decision to approve two live “test performances” for arts events.

The choice of venues and events, however, tells much about the state of Irish mentalities. If ever there were ever examples in the urban / rural divide and the “high brow/low brow” perceptions in the arts, they are clear in the choice to open the tests to the National Concert Hall and the Abbey Theatre.

If there is a nod to balance anywhere in the decision it would appear that one venue is on the northside and the other on the southside of central Dublin. The rest of the country anxiously awaits. – Is mise,

Dr CAOIMHÍN

MAC AOIDH,

Co Thír Chonaill.