A tale of two cities

Sir, – Peter McVerry’s letter (December 3rd) deserves front page headlines in large print. – Yours, etc,

FIONA KIERNAN,

Castlebar,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – Peter McVerry’s “Tale of two cities” letter (December 3rd) needs condemning by all right-thinking property speculators, particularly in this holy season of conspicuous overconsumption and Bacchanalian gluttony.

Is this heretic trying to incite an outbreak of actual Christianity, or what? He should know by now the hierarchy has that nonsense well under control. We do have the golden calf of the economy to consider, after all. – Yours, etc,

D FLINTER,

Co Galway.