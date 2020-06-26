A statue of Roger Casement

Sir, – Further to “Sanitising Britain’s imperialist past would require collective amnesia” (Michael McDowell, Opinion & Analysis, June 24th), would the “decent statue” of Roger Casement, “to commemorate his struggles for Ireland, against imperialism and for the cruelly enslaved people of the Congo and Amazon basins”, also detail his sexual exploitation of vulnerable young boys in South America, just to complete the picture? No historical figure is either all good or all bad. – Yours, etc,

GERALD FLYNN,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.