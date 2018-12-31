A sporting chance

A chara, – I wouldn’t normally read a whole sports review of the year, at least in one go, but hats off to Keith Duggan’s sublime piece (“2018 in review: The joys – pure and impure – of Christmas and sport”, Sports, December 27th). It was a tour de force and I recommend it highly to any of you still sleeping off the plum pudding.

His description of the living room as a “cross between Smyth’s toy store and Francis Bacon’s studio” had me laughing out loud. – Is mise,

PETER O’DWYER,

Dublin 2.