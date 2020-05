Sir, – These are uncertain times. We all find ourselves doing things we never did before. Things we thought we would never do. I recently found myself engrossed in a series of articles about a “war of words” between Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock (“Johnny Logan apologises for saying Dickie Rock ‘lives in a fantasy world’”, News, May 11th).

Help! – Yours, etc,

FEILIM O’CAOIMH,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.