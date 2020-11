Sir, – Further to “The BBC is censoring Fairytale of New York again. What’s going on?”, (News, November 19th), all I want for Christmas is an end to the tiresome annual debate about the lyrics. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Dublin 4 .

Sir, – How about radio stations remove all the words from Fairytale of New York? Removing the music too would be a bonus. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN

Ó BROIN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.