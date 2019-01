Sir, – Neither Roger McGrath (Letters, January 19th) nor Michael Collins (January 22nd) is entirely accurate in recalling dear old Jimmie Durante’s paean to spring and birds. The original and authentic version reads: “Spring is sprung, De grass is riz; I wonder where de boidies is? De boid is on de wing – dat’s absoid, How can de boid be on de wing when de wing is on de boid?”.

Scansion and rhythm are thus preserved. – Yours, etc,

DAVID GRANT,

Mount Pleasant,

Waterford.