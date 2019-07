Sir, – Amid all the depressing talk of soft Brexit budgeting versus hard Brexit budgeting, and the debates over legalising soft drugs but not hard drugs, this morning provided a moment to lift both the hard-hearted and the soft-hearted.

Six fledgling swallows trying out their wings, guarded by two proud but exhausted, parents!

Surely nothing money can buy comes remotely close to such a magic scene? – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.