A social revolution and a change election

Sir, – Una Mullally’s article “Ireland’s social revolution sparked change election” (Opinion & Analysis, February 17th) amounts to a spirited attempt to explain how Ireland’s repeal-led “social revolution” was at the core of the recent election results. The facts simply don’t bear this out.

There isn’t much point in analysing the election results through the narrow prism of abortion.

While the issue undoubtedly sways a percentage of the electorate, it’s more likely that votes are cast on the basis of a much wider range of issues.

But if, as your columnist suggests, the results should be examined in the context of the repeal referendum, what do they tell us?

Every TD who campaigned for, or voted in favour of retaining the Eighth Amendment was returned to the Dáil. This included TDs such as Peter Fitzpatrick, Carol Nolan and Peadar Tóibín, who left their respective parties and ran successful campaigns even without the benefit of a party machine. Conversely, several high-profile repeal campaigners lost their seats, or failed to win one in the first place.

It follows then that any analysis of the election result from the repeal viewpoint can only reach the conclusion that there is nothing to be lost politically from adopting a pro-life position.

Equally, there is nothing to be gained from promoting the introduction of abortion.

I do, however, agree that the legalisation of abortion can no longer be considered a radical goal. It’s now something that was encouraged, brought about and ultimately achieved by the establishment. Those who oppose abortion are the new radicals and as such are far more likely to bring about the revolutions of the future. – Yours, etc,

CORA SHERLOCK,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.