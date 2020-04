Sir, – At this time of global crisis, does the AIB board and management have nothing better to do than to send me its annual report (400 pages, A4, small print, shiny paper, 1kg) in respect of my modest shareholding (now worth about 6 cents).

Fortunately, my recycling bin will be emptied this afternoon. – Yours, etc,

NOEL McCARTHY,

Dublin 9.