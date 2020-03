Sir, – The letter from Malcolm Murphy (March 20th) reminded me of my youth in Tramore, Co Waterford, when the area near the beach, with the amusements, slot machines, etc, was known to everyone as “down around”.

Like all children years ago, we wandered all over, all day long, but no mention of “down around” was made in response to any parental inquiries as to how we had spent our day! – Yours, etc,

EITHNE O’CALLAGHAN,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.