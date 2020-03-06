A sense of place

Sir, – Directions of travel, as discussed by Seán Ó Coinn (Letters, March 4th), can seem illogical. I come from Kilcar in southwest Donegal. If I head west about three miles I am going “in” to Carrick. If I go east for eight miles, I am going “down” to Killybegs, but if I continue on for a further 17 miles in the same direction, I will be going“up” to Donegal town. Then if I go south for about 20 miles, I will be “over” in Bundoran.

Of course, typical of mainlanders, we would be going “out” to Arranmore when the islanders themselves would be going “in”. Incidentally, as regards islands, when I lived in Galway many years ago my friends from the Aran Islands would say they were going “up” to Aran.

It could be confusing if you didn’t know where you were going. – Yours, etc,

JIM CUNNINGHAM,

Swords,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I have never understood why my friends who live near Belfast tell me they are coming up to Dublin, nor when they ask me when am I coming down to see them, until I read the letter from Seán Ó Coinn. I remain confused, however, as they also say they are going up to Coleraine. – Yours, etc,

REGGIE SPELMAN,

Rosslare Strand,

Co Wexford.