A sense of place

A chara, – It would seem that some parts of the British media still have not got to grips with Ireland’s independence. This week the Spectator included an image of the Long Room in Trinity College Dublin in its article about Britain’s best libraries, and Friday’s Guardian includes a performance at Wexford’s National Opera House in a list of this week’s cultural highlights in the UK.

I hope the Taoiseach did not concede too much to Mr Johnson in their discussions this week! – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.