Sir, – I am waiting for some party to say something good about Ireland or us. I am older and can see how much better Ireland is for all of us now. All our schools are much more comfortable for our young children. For older folk we have many advantages that our parents did not have. We have some help now. Our parents had none.

Please ask some party to give us some good news. – Yours, etc,

STATIA O’BYRNE,

Ashbourne,

Co Meath.