A sense of neighbourhood

Sir, – Coming and going over the last few weeks I’ve met and greeted neighbours I haven’t seen, let alone spoken to, in the 15 years that we’ve lived in our small estate. I even had a conversation with one of my neighbours yesterday in which he invited us to join the neighbourhood WhatsApp group. Apparently we were the last in the estate to join.

This morning I received several welcomes from my neighbours.

During our brief chat my neighbour wondered whether the current crisis might give us an opportunity to solve some of our bigger problems, and his parting comment was “local is best”. It’s hard to argue with that. – Yours, etc,

JUSTIN EGAN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin