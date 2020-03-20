A sense of direction

Sir, – The “up, down, over and back, in, out and roundabout” sense of direction mentioned by An tAthair Seán Ó Coinn (Letters, March 17th) is also evident in the United States.

Growing up in Boston, we frequently referred to going “down Maine”, even though Maine was located very far north of Massachusetts! – Yours, etc,

KATHLEEN KELLEHER,

Greystones

Co Wicklow.

A chara, – Some years ago while living in the west of Ireland, I was out walking and started chatting with a friend over his wall.

His younger brother approached and asked, “Where’s that ould sheep?” His brother replied, “She’s over back beyond”.

The younger brother promptly went and got said sheep.

Over back beyond was obviously a place they both knew well.

I love our version of the English language. – Yours, etc,

MALCOLM MURPHY,

Tramore,

Co Waterford.