A chara, – Further to recent correspondence (Letters, March 17th), in Connaught, the “back of the hill” is in the west because the natives would have wanted to keep out of the prevailing wind and rain.

The link between “northern/left” and “wicked, perverse, evil” is simply explained by the Latin word sinister, which – in mediaeval Irish – would have lent its secondary meaning (“ill-omened”) to the native words. – Is mise,

TERRY WALSH,

Cartagena,

Murcia,

Spain.