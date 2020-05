Sir, – Frank McNally’s piece on the Battle of Fontenoy mentions a Dublin Street that commemorates the battle (An Irishman’s Diary, May 13th). There is also a Fontenoy Street here in Liverpool. It too was named after the 1745 battle. Located in the Vauxhall area of the city, historically home to many Irish migrants, it is the only street in Britain to commemorate this particular British defeat. – Yours, etc,

PAUL COOPER,

Liverpool.