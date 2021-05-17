Sir, – In Scotland, we have over 30 newspapers but only one which in any way represents the views of around half of the voting public.

Having read quite a number of articles in The Irish Times, I found you give fair and in-depth coverage of events in Scottish politics, particularly what the Scottish government is doing and achieving. This is missing in the Scottish press or is usually presented through commentary from those with a particular pro-UK agenda rather than straight coverage. Virtually all Scottish government initiatives are prefaced by opposition views.

A Scottish edition of your newspaper would be a real breath of fresh air. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN POWELL,

St Andrews,

Scotland.