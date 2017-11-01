A Rugby World Cup poisoned chalice?

A chara, – The recommendation to endorse South Africa’s bid to host the Rugby World Cup is quite extraordinary (www.irishtimes.com, October 31st). It will cause outrage throughout this country.

Contested allegations of bribery surrounded a €10 million payment South Africa paid at around the time of the football world cup; and the world cup cost the country millions of South African rand to stage it.

Due to the weekly corruption charges against the ANC this will be a step too far. There is 27 per cent unemployment here.

Township murders occur every week here and are no longer reported. Two months ago a bus carrying 36 tourists was held up at gunpoint in Johannesburg and all were robbed of all their possessions.

Police are totally ineffective and court cases are rare. Car- jacking increased by 20 per cent this year. The country’s financial rating will be reduced to junk status next month. – Yours, etc,

JAMES RIORDAN,

SimonsTown,

Western Cape,

Republic of South Africa.