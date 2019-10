A chara, – Further to this topic (“A rude awakening”, October 25th), I gave a small boy a lollipop, which he received with a joyful smile. But the teacher in me wasn’t satisfied, so I asked “What’s the magic word?” Quick as a flash he responded “Abracadabra”. Fair enough! – Is mise,

ANNA WYN BRYAN,

Raheen, Limerick.