A rude awakening

Sir – Further to Paddy Murray’s Irishman’s Diary (October 22nd) on manners, my neighbour gave a boy an orange. The boy’s mother said, “What do you say?” The boy said, “Peel it.” – Yours, etc,

BERNADETTE MAHON,

Tullamore,

Co Offaly.

Sir, – Tadhg McCarthy objects to the refusal of slow players to let him pass them on a golf course (Letters, October 24th). If he wants to avoid slow people, he should surely take up another sport. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.