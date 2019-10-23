A rude awakening

Sir, Thank you for writing on manners, Paddy Murray (An Irishman’s Diary, October 22nd). Too soon to ask for “life manners” to be added to the school curriculum? Politely, of course. – Yours, etc,

DIARMUID TEMPANY,

Milltown,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – The majority of people still do the things that Paul Murray accuses the minority of not doing. Randall Jarrell didn’t comment on Irish manners but he did say, “To Americans, English manners are far more frightening than none at all.” – Yours, etc,

MATTIE LENNON,

Lacken,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.