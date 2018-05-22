A royal wedding in Britain

Sir, – I note that some people who watched the British royal wedding were pleased that, in the wording of the marriage vow, the promise by the woman to “obey” the man was omitted.

I don’t know. I always thought it added a certain humour to the occasion! – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN CASSERLY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.

Sir, – One of the meaningless titles bestowed on Prince Harry at his wedding was Baron Kilkeel of Co Down. Given the obvious offence to Irish nationalism, fancy the Brits missing an opportunity to upset the French too and failing to make him Earl of Normandy! – Yours, etc,

KENNETH HARPER,

Burtonport,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – I note with pleasure the popular success of the royal wedding between the Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel and the Duchess of Sussex in Windsor in the presence of Queen Elizabeth and I note also the fitness of the playing of the British national anthem throughout this ceremony.

How arrogant, rude and inappropriate by contrast, however, is the playing of the British anthem for the English rugby and football teams. It has the appearance of a deliberate snub to the Irish, Scottish and Welsh national rugby and football teams.

In the interest of mere manners and harmony between the ancient nations of these islands the use of the British anthem for English national teams ought to be abandoned at once. – Yours, etc,

GERALD MORGAN,

Dublin 2.

Sir, – Prince Harry has confirmed the old maxim that a man who opens a car door for his wife either has a new car or a new wife. – Yours, etc,

Dr DORA HENRY,

Warwickshire,

England.