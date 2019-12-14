A right royal question

Sir, – Seanán Ó Coistín (December 12th), decried the fact that a royal connection is still retained in some titles in Ireland.

I imagine Brendan Behan would spin in his grave if he were forced to change the wording of The Oul’ Triangle to . . . “along the banks of the Croke Park Canal”.

Taking his thesis to its logical conclusion Mr Ó Coistín might suggest that several US states should take similar action, eg Maryland, Georgia, the Carolinas, the Virginias, Louisiana, New York.

Perhaps Dublin should revert to the original Norse. Where would it all end? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK JUDGE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.