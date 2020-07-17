A rift in Fianna Fáil?

Sir, – Now that the smoke is clearing on the Barry Cowen issue, ominous signs of a split in Fianna Fáil are becoming apparent (“Barry Cowen sacking could cause major Fianna Fáil rift, TDs say”, News, July 16th).

Having led that party through and back again from the wilderness, Micheál Martin is faced by the re-emergence of backwoodsmen who appear to see themselves as the true heirs of Irish republicanism.

While many in this cohort also see themselves as the modern face of a revitalised green wing of the party, they are, instead, utterly deluded

Simply put, they are attempting to reinstate a failed version of republicanism already catered for by another well-established party. – Yours, etc,

NIALL GINTY,

Killester,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – The hapless Barry Cowen’s misfortune can be put down to the fact that Fianna Fáil is not in government on its own. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.