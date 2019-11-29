A reminder from the North Pole

Sir, – Season’s Greetings to everyone from the mystical North Pole!

Letters are pouring in from all around the world, so I would like to remind all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to me as soon as possible. I especially enjoy the colourful pictures they draw of Rudolph and me.

The elves are busy making sure all the toys are ready in time for Christmas. They’re adding some magical elf dust to ensure all the toys are just right.

This is what the boys and girls should do:

1. Write their letter to me straight away.

2. Put it in an envelope, seal it and address it to “Santa Claus, The North Pole”.

3. Write their own name and full postal address (in very clear handwriting) on the top left-hand corner of the front of the envelope.

4. Stick a €1 stamp on the top right-hand corner.

5. Post it in a green An Post post box – that’s important!

It’s that easy! My friends in An Post are helping me to reply to as many children’s letters as possible.

I hope you all have a very happy and peaceful Christmas.

PS Rudolph is looking forward to all the treats children leave out for him on Christmas Eve! – Yours, etc,

SANTA,

Santa’s Workshop,

The North Pole.