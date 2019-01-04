A refund of carbon tax revenues

A chara,– Our Government is considering handing out “carbon cheques” to households to compensate for carbon tax payments (News, January 3rd).

Its reason being that the carbon tax is an environmental tax that is intended to change behaviours and not just to take money out of our pockets.

Could the same logic also be applied to parking fines?

After all parking fines are in place to drive good parking behaviour and so drivers might also expect to receive a “parking cheque” as compensation for paying a parking fine.

Obviously the people who pay the most parking fines will do better than people who rarely park illegally.

It makes as much sense as the “carbon cheques”. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan, Co Dublin.